LG reportedly won’t bring a ‘G7’ to MWC, will refresh LG V30 w/ AI features instead

LG’s future in the smartphone market is very unclear at the moment. Around CES, we didn’t hear anything about the company’s mid-range lineup as we have in the past, and, more importantly, the company confirmed it wasn’t going to stick to a yearly cycle for flagship releases. Now, it seems that MWC will see the results of that.

In case you missed it, LG revealed right around CES that it would be breaking away from the yearly release cycles we see with most other manufacturers. Instead, the company will “unveil new smartphones when it is needed.”

The shift in LG’s mobile strategy might see its first major change at MWC, as the Korea Herald reports. Apparently, LG is gearing up to skip over the LG G7 at the Barcelona event, and rather show off a new version of the LG V30. This lines up with previous reports, but the question begs to be asked — how will this new version be different?

Apparently, LG will be focusing in on artificial intelligence features with this new V30 variant. What does that mean? No one has a clue just yet. LG could be doing any number of things with AI on the device, but it’s clear that the goal here is just to keep up with trends.

