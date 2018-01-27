Energizer’s ‘Power Max P600S’ smartphone looks like an LG V30 and has a 4,500 mAh battery

Every once in a while I’m shocked when I find out a brand I’ve known for ages makes smartphones that I didn’t know about. At CES 2018, that was Hisense. Today, that’s Energizer — yes, the battery brand. Apparently, the company has been making smartphones for ages, and now its latest is hitting the market.

The best gifts for Android users

The Energizer Power Max P600S is certainly a bit of an oddball, but it’s interesting nonetheless. Looking at the design from the front, we’ve got a look that is reminiscent of LG’s V30, but those similar looks totally disappear when you flip the phone over. There, you’ll find a faux carbon fiber back with dual-cameras (13MP + 5MP) and a fingerprint sensor.

The P600S also comes with an 18:9 display at 5.99-inches, which is something I personally never would have expected. Running the show is Android Nougat, a MediaTek Helio P25 chipset, and up to 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage.

Obviously, though, the highlight of this phone and the only thing that makes it fitting for its branding is the battery. At 4,500 mAh, this phone should definitely last a while on a single charge. Energizer claims 12 hours of talk time and up to 16.5 days of standby. Not bad at all…

If you’re interested in buying this phone (for whatever reason), it sells for $349 for 3GB/32GB, and $439 for 6GB/64GB. It will be available in Europe next month, and in the US at some point during the second quarter of 2018 (via The Verge).

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: