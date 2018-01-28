Depending on how you use your phone, you will most likely want to change the ringtone volume of your Pixel 2 while not affecting the media playback audio level. The same goes for alarm volume. Thankfully, unlike with phones from other OEMs, Google makes it extremely easy for Pixel 2 owners to change all three different volume modes. Here’s how…

How to change media, alarm, and ring volume on Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

1. Familiarize yourself with your phone

Before we get started, you’re going to need to know how to use the Google Pixel 2’s volume rocker. Located on the right side of the handset under the power button, you will find a long button. When you press on the top or bottom, it should raise or lower your device’s volume.

The other thing you need to know is how to find your Pixel 2’s settings menu. The quickest way to launch the menu is by first pulling down on the notification bar and tapping on the gear icon. If that’s confusing, you can always find the Settings application in the app drawer.

2. Change your phone’s different volumes

As I wrote above, some phone OEMs hide the various volume controls in random places within the settings menu and alarm clock application. Google made it easy for everyone by just consolidating all three volume sliders in two areas.

The most straightforward way to change the media, alarm, or ring volume is by turning on your device, passing the lockscreen, and pressing down on the volume rocker. Depending on which screen you’re looking at, you will have just adjusted one of the volumes as identified by the drop-down menu that will appear.

Quickly, before that menu disappears, select the small arrow on the right side. This will expand the menu to show volume sliders for all three categories. Starting at the top, the music note represents the media volume, the vibrating box (seen when on vibrate only mode) and the bell icon represent the ring volume, and the clock icon represents the alarm volume.

If you don’t want to deal with the disappearing menus, you can head into the Pixel 2’s setting menu. From there, tap on the Sound option. There, at the top of the screen, you will find the same three volume sliders that will allow you to change the media, alarm, and ring volumes.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

3. Sit back and enjoy

Now that you’ve learned how to change the media, alarm, and ring volumes, you can enjoy your Google Pixel 2 working exactly how you want it to. Make sure to check out further Android Basics below to learn more about your smartphone.

