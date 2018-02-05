Honor 7X now available in ‘Nova Red’ for $199, win two w/ Valentine’s Day contest

It’s always a shame when phone makers debut crazy new colors overseas, but never end up launching them in the United States. At CES 2018, Honor revealed that the red version of its Honor 7X would be making its way to the States, and today it’s available for purchase.

The “Nova Red” color variant of the Honor 7X is about as far from subtle as you can get. The bright color is striking and goes well with the all-metal design of the phone. While, personally, this new color variant is just gorgeous to me regardless of when you buy it, Honor is positioning it as a limited edition, made available just in time for Valentine’s Day.

To enter to win Honor’s “You had me at…” Valentine’s Day contest, consumers will be asked post a reenactment video on Instagram of the first time they met someone or something they love. Five winners will be chosen on February 14 based on video comments and likes. Each winner receives two red Honor 7X phones. For content rules and details visit www.instagram.com/honorusa.

Honor already has this new variant up for sale on its website for $199 in the US. It, of course, packs the same specifications including that 18:9 display, dual-camera array, and Kirin 659 chipset. Along with the phone, buyers can also currently get a pair of Monster-branded earbuds, regardless of which color device they pick up.

