Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ leak again, this time showing off the front and back of the phone

Late last month, known leaker Evan Blass showed us official renders of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+’s displays. While the fronts don’t look much different from the outgoing generation, newly leaked renders of the two devices in Lilac Purple give us a clear look at the Galaxy S9+’s dual-camera setup…

It has been rumored for months that Samsung will include a second camera sensor on its larger S9+ flagship and with Blass’ latest leaks, the community may finally be getting what its been asking for. As you can see from the image above, instead of sitting the two lenses next to each across the phone like with the Note 8, Samsung instead stacked them vertically.

This also indicates that Samsung has fixed the placement of the fingerprint sensor, something the South Korean giant has been getting backlash for.

Unfortunately, while assuming they would keep it, it appears that Samsung will not ditch its dedicated Bixby button on the left side of the phone. While Samsung has spent the last year trying to add features to the virtual assistant, it’s a safe bet there will be developers who attempt to create apps that allow users to remap the button for different tasks.

For those interested, in a follow-up tweet, Blass states that both phones should be available in Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue, as well as various other “special/limited edition finishes.”

Samsung will be officially unveiling the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at MWC on February 25 with its release rumored for March 16.

