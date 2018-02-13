LG V30 refresh officially announced for MWC debut w/ AI features that copy Bixby & Huawei

LG has long strived to best Samsung, but in the past year, the company has found itself playing catch-up more often than not. Now that LG has decided to stop with yearly releases, it will focus on releasing new variants, including a new version of the LG V30.

As first rumored last week, LG is bringing a new version of its V30 flagship to MWC that brings along with it a couple of new features. The “2018 version” of the LG V30 will be unveiled at MWC and mark the debut of the company’s new AI tech.

LG officially announced overnight that this new device would be coming, but didn’t give us too many details on the phone itself. It could be coming with revised specs or a new design quirk, but we just don’t know.

What we do know, is that LG’s AI will be on board, primarily in the camera. LG’s Vision AI uses the V30’s dual-camera system in a method similar to Samsung’s Bixby Vision (not to mention with a nearly identical interface) to recognize objects in the real world. The AI can shop or search for these items, just by looking at them.

Another feature of Vision AI provides shopping advice through smart image recognition. By simply pointing the camera at an object, LG’s Vision AI can automatically scan QR codes, initiate an image search or provide shopping options including where to purchase the item for the lowest price and other similar products that the customer might find of interest.

Another notable thing LG is doing with Vision AI is automatically adjusting shooting modes based on what the camera sees. Like Huawei’s camera app, this means the camera can change settings such as color temperature and sharpness to best suit the situation.

Further, LG is once again talking about Voice AI. As debuted with the phone, Google Assistant on the V30 can take advantage of a selection of commands to take pictures in various modes. In 2018, LG will be adding 9 new commands to that list, extending what users will be able to do with just their voice.

Another new feature is Voice AI that allows users to run apps and change settings through voice commands alone. Working alongside Google Assistant, the 32 LG-exclusive Voice AI commands – up from 23 commands in 2017 – Voice AI eliminates the need to search through menu options and allows for direct selection of specific functions.

LG’s refresh of the V30 will be on display at MWC starting on February 26th, and we’re expecting more details to come shortly before that.

