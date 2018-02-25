How to watch Huawei’s MWC 2018 event live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

Following a rocky start to 2018, Huawei is heading to MWC 2018 to announce some new products. Here’s how to watch the company’s livestream…

How to watch Huawei’s MWC 2018 press conference live

As MWC is held in Spain, you might have to set an alarm if you want to watch Huawei’s press conference live. Things kick off today, February 25, at 5am PT / 8am ET should last roughly an hour.

As far as what Huawei plans to announce at MWC, it isn’t quite clear just yet. There’s a chance that we could see an update Huawei Watch 3, potentially some Android tablets, and other devices running Windows. We’re pretty sure the company won’t be unveiling the rumored P20 until March.

Huawei has been teasing its MWC event almost daily on Twitter including hints that it will be streamed live. While the company hasn’t published where it’ll be livestreamed yet, we will make sure to update this post when a link becomes available.