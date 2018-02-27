Google Clips is now available for all, shipping now from Google, Best Buy, B&H, Verizon

After briefly being available on the Google Store a few weeks ago, Google has officially put Google Clips for sale. You can now purchase the smart camera from some retailers.

Despite looking like a wearable camera, Google Clips is meant to be sat down or “clipped” onto household objects and then left alone. Once turned on, Clips will begin automatically taking bursts of photos whenever it thinks it should capture a moment.

We saw the Google Clips companion app show up in the Play Store yesterday, so it was no surprise that Verizon’s website is showing that the smart camera is available to purchase this morning.

If you’re interested in purchasing Google Clips for yourself, you can grab one from the following retailers for $249:

