Leaked ‘LG G7 Neo’ is reportedly the company’s next flagship as Android Wear watch planned

One publication at MWC 2018 yesterday went hands-on with a device named the “LG G7 Neo” with an iPhone-like notch, dual-cameras, and more. At the time, it wasn’t clear whether this was a prototype of the reportedly scrapped G7 or the new rumored successor. However, it now appears to be the latter, while a new Android Wear smartwatch is also in the works.

It turns out that this Neo device is the new flagship, according to VentureBeat. Evan Blass, who previously detailed LG’s revamped 2018 flagship, confirmed that this is the phone expected to launch later this year.

“Neo” is the device’s original codename, though it will use an OLED display instead of the rumored MLCD technology that allows for less battery draw.

However, more interesting are the other devices shown off at the event, including more expected LG successors. The V35 was present, as was the mid-range Q7. Another notable presence, according to VentureBeat, is an Android Wear smartwatch.

LG has relatively stuck with Android Wear, while mainstream brands like Moto and Huawei have dropped off. Its last release was the Watch Style and Watch Sport “developed with our friends at Google.” Those devices launched Android Wear 2.0 and it’s unclear whether the two companies are working together again, or when this device will be released.

