Gboard for Android adds Chinese and Korean, now supports 74% of the world’s population

With version 7.0 late last month, Gboard added support for Chinese and Korean, while introducing several other new features. The update is now out of beta and rolling out to users, along with an additional 20 languages.

Nintendo Switch

As Google notes in a blog post, Chinese and Korean were “the top two languages we needed to add to the keyboard.” This update also adds lesser-known languages, including Manx, Maori, and Fulani.

With today’s 22 additions, Gboard now supports over 300 language varieties for 74% coverage of the world’s population. That full language list is available here.

Meanwhile, this update also improves the Language picker by allowing users to simultaneously add multiple keyboard types, like different layouts and handwriting.

Version 7.0 also brings a universal media keyboard that can be used to search emoji, stickers, and GIFs at the same time, as well as an email auto-complete feature. The suggestions strip will now suggest email addresses with their domain for easy entry.

The app is also testing a minor redesign to the voice input interface, but it does not yet appear to be live.

Version 7.0 of Gboard for Android is rolling out now via the Play Store.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: