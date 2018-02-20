Gboard 7.0.2 beta adds unified emoji/sticker/GIF search and support for Chinese, Korean

The latest Gboard for Android beta is rolling out this evening with a number of new features, including the ability to “Search all media” and some minor tweaks to settings. Version 7.0.2 also makes the notable addition of support for Chinese and Korean.

Our APK Insight in January noted Gboard working on a “Universal Media Keyboard.” In version 7.0, the ability to “Search all media” is now live. Alongside specific keyboards for emoji, stickers, and GIFs, there is a new interface that can search all categories. It is the first tab and features a carousel for swiping through the results of your entered query.

The sticker results feature a “More” shortcut that will pre-enter your search term in that dedicated tab. To the left are emoji, while GIF results take up the rest of the carousel.

Meanwhile, version 6.7 of Gboard noted the possible inclusion of Chinese and Japanese support. Those languages were briefly live, but was removed when the keyboard app hit stable. With version 7.0.2, support is now live and can be set from the Languages menu with a number of preferences.

There are also minor changes to the keyboard picker, with a more clearly labeled carousel that allows users to add multiple types at the same time.

Gboard 6.9 Gboard 7.0.2

