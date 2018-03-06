Google+ for Android adopts a brighter design, white bottom bar

Last month, Google+ for Android received a “complete rewrite” that featured “subtle updates,” but otherwise reminded visually unchanged. The latest version is rolling out today and it includes a brighter, white design.

The primary change in version 10.1 is the new white theme for the Android app that matches a similar scheme adopted by the website in recent weeks. The previously black bottom bar has been replaced by one with a white background and gray icons.

There are some small details and flourishes with this new design, namely the matching highlight color for the tab you’re currently viewing. While the app bar on the Home tab is now white instead of red, the latter color remains to accent the bottom bar icon. On Collections it is blue, while it is green when viewing Communities.

The white app bar also applies to the Notifications tab, but the Collections and Communities tabs retain their theme color.

Version 10.1 of Google+ is rolling out now via the Play Store.

