Android P DP1: Settings menu gets a colorful redesign w/ new pop-out windows

Google has made quite a few big new changes in the newly revealed Android P, and one that jumped out to us immediately came in the form of the settings menu.

There have been a lot of tweaks to the settings menu in the past few versions of Android, and in Android P, we’ve got yet another one. This certainly isn’t a massive change, but Google has clearly spent some time refining this portion of Android, and the biggest change you’ll notice right away is with the colors.

Gone are the stale white/blue color palettes of Oreo, exchanged for a new menu that adopts a lot more color. In this version, each section within the settings app gets a new icon, each with its own color.

Beneath the surface not much has changed, but these colors certainly brighten up the otherwise somewhat dull menu. In some sections, such as accessibility, icons within also get the same treatment.

Another change Google has made is how various bits of info within the settings menu is displayed. The best example of this is with the “About Phone” section which now has pop-out menus to show information regarding the Android version, SIM status, hardware info, MEID, and your phone number.

This is a pretty big change to how things have been in former versions of the OS, but visually it’s much better if you ask me.

We’re still digging through Android P to show you everything that’s new. If you want to give it a try yourself, we’ve got a handy tutorial detailing how to install it.

