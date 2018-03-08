Fortnite Battle Royale coming to Android in ‘the next few months’

The popular console and PC game Fortnite is coming to Android. Epic Games announced today that it’s bringing the same game that users have grown to love on their other devices to Android devices soon…

Fortnite Battle Royale for Android will feature the “same gameplay, same map, same content, and same weekly updates” as its console and desktop counterparts. Furthermore, you’ll even be able to play against PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac gamers thanks to a partnership between Epic Games and Sony.

Fortnite Battle Royale is coming to mobile devices! On phones and tablets, Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates. Starting Monday, you can sign-up for the Invite Event on iOS. Support for Android will be coming in the next few months. In partnership with our friends at Sony, Fortnite Battle Royale will support Cross Play and Cross Progression between PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and eventually Android. This means players across devices can squad up with friends and play together.

Fornite coming to Android is part of Epic Games’ continued efforts to make the game available across all platforms with the same “console quality graphics and action.”

As for a release, Epic Games is somewhat unclear about Android. While iOS users will be able to sign-up on the Fornite website starting Monday, March 12th, Android support will be available sometime “in the next few months.”

Fornite has become an incredibly popular game on consoles and PCs alike, with the “Victory Royale” end screen becoming a social media staple among players. Will you try out Fortnite Battle Royale when it’s released for Android? Let us know down in the comments!