Google Maps adds ‘wheelchair accessible’ routes’ for improved mobility [Video]

Few will argue if you tell them Google Maps is the best navigation service, and it’s continually getting better all the time. Today, Google is bringing a new feature to Maps to improve its functionality for wheelchair users.
While Google Maps can easily give users directions to get around town, it hasn’t always been that great at identifying if those routes are wheelchair-accessible. Starting today in select cities, Google Maps can use a filter to look for routes that are wheelchair-accessible.
For now, this feature is limited to London, New York, Tokyo, Mexico City, Boston, and Sydney, but Google is working with transit agencies and taking advantage of user input to add this information in other areas.
Google points out that these new routes will be most useful to those in a wheelchair, but users on crutches or those with children in a stroller could also find the feature very handy.
Information about which stations and routes are wheelchair friendly isn’t always readily available or easy to find. To make public transit work for everyone, today we’re introducing “wheelchair accessible” routes in transit navigation to make getting around easier for those with mobility needs.
To access the “wheelchair accessible” routes, type your desired destination into Google Maps. Tap “Directions” then select the public transportation icon. Then tap “Options” and under the Routes section, you’ll find “wheelchair accessible” as a new route type. When you select this option, Google Maps will show you a list of possible routes that take mobility needs into consideration.