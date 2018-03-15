HTC U12+ leaks, expected to launch this May w/ Snapdragon 845 and 6GB RAM, U12 ‘may never exist’

MWC has come and gone, but this year saw a huge change with the lack of new devices from the likes of HTC and LG. Slowly but surely, we’ve been getting new details on HTC’s flagship plans for 2018. Now, a new report is giving us our first look at the device.

The best gifts for Android users

A new report by VentureBeat is giving us our first concrete details, as well as our first look at HTC’s upcoming U12+ smartphone. This new device is certainly a flagship by all measurements, packing a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM under the hood. That’s accompanied by a 6-inch LCD display up front which is described as “nearly bezel-less.” Android Oreo is available out of the box with 64GB or 128GB of storage, a microSD slot, and a 3,420 mAh battery.

Further, the phone packs dual-cameras with a primary 16MP sensor, secondary 12MP sensor, and two front-facing 8MP sensors as well. The report also mentions a fingerprint sensor on the rear like the HTC U11+, as well as the “second generation” Edge Sense hardware on board.

Despite the naming scheme in place here, the HTC U12+ will apparently be the only model coming to the market. A standard HTC U12 could very well “never exist” according to the report. HTC is apparently skipping that model to better compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S9+. Keeping that same naming scheme could certainly help consumers recognize that HTC’s device is competing against Samsung’s larger, more powerful device.

HTC is reportedly planning to bring the U12+ to market sometime in May, although a specific date hasn’t been provided yet. Apparently, the company was originally planning for a launch in April, as we’ve heard before, but decided to delay it due to a “minor snag” during development.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: