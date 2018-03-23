9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech 1-Day Sale, Elgato Eve Weather $40, Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat $138, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Logitech 1-day Gaming Sale at Best Buy has deals from $15, keyboards, headsets, more
Elgato Eve Outdoor Weather Sensor works w/ HomeKit for $40 (20% off)
Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat falls to new Amazon low at $138 (Reg. up to $200)
ViewSonic Pro 1080p Projector w/ HDMI input: $400 shipped (20% off)
Aukey’s 1080p 6-Lane Dash Cam keeps an eye on your car for $50 shipped (Reg. $70)
Best Buy unveils new 3-day sale: MacBook Pros from $1,050, Chromebooks, TVs, much more
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro is ideal for Adobe, Logic, more: $2,000 (Reg. $2,399)
Save up to $300 on Apple’s current-gen. iMacs at Best Buy and B&H
Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99
Want to build a gaming PC for under $1,000? Here’s how we did it [Video]
Hands-on w/ Clockwork Synergy’s new Carbon Fiber Apple Watch bands [Deal]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: eufy Alexa-compatible Wi-Fi Smart Switch $25, more
- Gerber Paraframe Tanto Point Knife hits Amazon all-time low at under $9 Prime shipped
- Tillys Sale on Sale takes an extra 50% off Nike, Brixton, RVCA, Rip Curl & more
- Up to 20% off gift cards from adidas, Old Navy, Airbnb, Cabela’s, Domino’s, many more
- See a new film every day with a 1-year Moviepass membership for under $7 per month
- Use your PS4, Wii U, more controllers on Nintendo Switch w/ this adapter: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Nike unveils 2018 Vision Collection with modern and retro designs
- Samsonite Spring Travel Essentials Sale: up to 50% off luggage, boarding bags, totes & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Construction Sim 2, Iron Marines, more
- Finish Line cuts an extra 25% off select styles of Nike, adidas, Air Jordan, Under Armour, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World $45, Metal Gear Survive $24, more
- J.Crew Factory Buy One, Get One Free Shirts for men & women from $30
- Pick up Joby’s GripTight Micro Smartphone Stand for under $8 shipped at B&H ($12 off)
- AmazonBasics Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats: 2-Pack now just over $9 Prime shipped
- APC’s Pro 10-Outlet 1500VA UPS w/ USB-C charging port drops to $150 shipped (25% off)
- Get ready for summer in today’s Gold Box w/ a $100 Lifetime Picnic Table
- Up your professional game w/ a leather business folio from $64 (Reg. $85+), today only
- Pick up a 30-Oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler for $15 Prime shipped in today’s Gold Box
- Score an upgraded 15-inch MacBook Pro + AppleCare+ for $2,099 (Orig. $3,178 value)
- Pick up Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad 32GB in Space Gray or Gold for $249 shipped (Reg. $329)
- Take 25% off a new Apple Watch band from Clockwork Synergy
- Apple Watch Series 1 on sale from $179 at Best Buy, open-box models start at $161
- Load up your iTunes balance w/ a $50 gift card for $42.50 email delivered
- Tweetbot for Mac goes 50% off as Twitter shuts down official desktop app: $5 (Reg. $10)
- MosaLingua will also help you learn French, now FREE for a limited time (Reg. $5)
- First Strike Final Hour’s RTS sci-fi battles now matching low at $2 (Reg. $4)
- Infinity Blade trilogy gets massive discounts today on iOS: $1 ea. (Reg. up to $7)
Caseco iPhone cases, Lightning cables, car mounts and more 30% off sitewide with promo code “9to5Mac30off”
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
What the Golf? for Mac is ridiculous, hilarious and perfect for people that hate golf [Video]
CB2 x Fred Segal Pool Party collaboration has you ready for warmer weather get-togethers
LEGO debuts 230-piece Tron Legacy kit with 2 Light Cycles and 3 all-new minifigure
- adidas Originals introduces new throwback cases for iPhone 7/8/Plus and X
- Vintage design and high-end components highlight the new Timmerman Scrambler eBike
- Nordstrom launches a 200-item home collection in partnership w/ Anthropologie
- You can grab $50+ off Pad & Quill’s new luxury Heritage Leather Duffle Bag
- Blue Microphones intros new Yeticaster podcasting bundle w/ vintage design cues
- ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock
- Chamberlain’s sleek Elite Series wall-mounted opener sports HomeKit control, more
- Review: Is the massive KORG Gadget library of instruments for Mac worth the heavy price tag?
- Five unique items under $15 for your home office
- Here are the five top style trends you need for under $100
- HTC opens up pre-orders for Vive Pro w/ higher resolution screens, built-in headphones, mor
- Pad & Quill debuts leather MacBook backpacks/messenger bags, now up to $40 off
- Under Armour launches Hovr, a smart running shoe to track runs, pace, more
- Casio is bringing back its iconic 1980s Gaming Calculator later this month
- Pottery Barn launches decor line with Lilly Pulitzer for a bright & beachy home
- Anker intros first 7.5W iPhone-compatible Qi charging pads, up to 20% off today
- Your Echo Dot audio goes to the next-level w/ Gramazon, a 3D-printed gramophone
- Nintendo sheds light on Toy-Con Garage, its way to program your own Switch creations
- Amazon just recalled 260,000 power banks, here’s our favorite alternatives
- SEGA brings 50 classic games to PS4, Xbox One & PC: Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, more
- Sugar & Cloth Collection for Amazon will add a pop of flair to any party w/ prices from $8
- Raspberry Pi unleashes new B+ version of Model 3 with upgraded processor, networking
- The new Shadow of the Tomb Raider leaks ahead of tomorrow’s big announcement
- Organize your cables, chargers & Apple Pencil w/ Pad & Quill’s new TechFolio, now $10 off
- Fitbit unveils the $100 Ace fitness tracker, its first wearable designed for kids
- SteelSeries unveils “the first high-res certified audio systems for gaming”
- Joanna Gaines new spring line for Target was just released with prices starting at $3
- Garmin unveils Tactix Charlie smartwatch w/ 12-day battery, location tracking, more
- Try Texture for FREE, the Netflix of magazines that Apple just purchased
- ECOVACS unveils next generation mopping robot vacuums w/ Alexa voice control
- Philips enters the 32:9 game w/ the Brilliance 49-inch curved monitor
- Amazon wants you to use Alexa at work: imagining an Echo-focused office space
- Amazon’s new ceramic line Dorotea is perfect for spring and has prices starting at $40
- Target now offering free 2-day shipping on thousands of items online