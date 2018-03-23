Samsung is investigating Galaxy S9 and S9+ touchscreen issues

The other day, reports starting hitting the web that Samsung’s latest Android flagships, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, are having some display issues. Now, Samsung has officially acknowledged the problem and is looking into it…

In case you missed it, a growing number of Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners are reporting that their new phones are having some difficulties with the touchscreen. The issues vary from person to person, but in many cases there are large portions of the display that simply don’t register touch as they should. Needless to say, it’s a very frustrating problem.

Speaking to Engadget about the issue, Samsung has confirmed that it is aware of the problem and that it is looking into what’s going on. Hopefully, this will result in a fix for future units sold.

At Samsung, customer satisfaction is core to our business and we aim to deliver the best possible experience. We are looking into a limited number of reports of Galaxy S9/S9+ touchscreen responsiveness issues. We are working with affected customers and investigating. We encourage any customer with questions to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.

For those currently affected, it’s definitely in your best interested to get in touch with the company and get your unit replaced.

