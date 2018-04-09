Late last year, we reported that YouTube was working on a new feature that would automatically play videos found on the mobile app’s Home tab. Now, it appears that the “Autoplay on Home” feature is rolling out to the masses. Here’s how to disable the YouTube app from autoplaying videos in the Home feed…

How to turn off YouTube’s autoplaying videos in the ‘Home’ feed on Android

Turn off Autoplay on Home Enjoy

1. Turn off Autoplay on Home

First, open the YouTube app on your Android smartphone. Next, tap on your avatar in the top right corner of the interface to launch the Account menu. From there, select Settings.

Now, choose the Autoplay category near the top of the list. Here, you should see the option for letting YouTube autoplay a video after you finish watching one, and a new item listed as Autoplay on Home. Tap on this second choice.

In this last step, you will have three options to choose from when deciding when you want Autoplay on Home to run: Always on, Wi-Fi only, and off. Choose your preference.

2. Enjoy

Once you have selected whichever option you like, you should see the change reflected on your Home feed within the YouTube app. If you chose Always on, just know that you will most likely see a higher data usage from the app as it will always begin playing videos found on the Home feed even if it plays without audio.

Of course, if you like the feature but don’t want to waste your monthly data allotment, choose Wi-Fi only. This way, you will still see video autoplay while at home or connected to a router and not worry about your carrier sending you a bill with any additional charges for going over your data cap.

