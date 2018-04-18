Microsoft extension brings Windows Defender Browser Protection tool to Google Chrome

If you’re a Windows user like me, you’ll probably remember when you set up your machine and tried to change the default browser from Edge to Chrome. Microsoft pushes Edge hard on Windows 10, and doesn’t really do any favors for Google’s browser. However, the company has recently made its Browser Protection tool available on Chrome…

First spotted by Petri , this new tool comes via a browser extension. The goal for Microsoft with this extension is to deliver the same protection from malicious attacks that you find with Microsoft Edge, but on Google’s browser.

On its website about the Browser Protection tool, Microsoft showcases a study which revealed that Microsoft Edge took the crown when it came to protecting against phishing attacks, topping the charts at 99% versus Chrome’s 87%. In either case, you’re protected fairly well already, but this extension claims to add extra “layers of security.”

The Windows Defender Browser Protection extension for Google Chrome allows you to add an additional layer of protection when browsing online, powered by the same trusted intelligence found in Microsoft Edge. The extension alerts you about known malicious links, and gives you a clear path back to safety.

The extension does need access to all of your browsing data to work properly, but that’s to actively stop you from visiting malicious websites. It’s interesting to see Microsoft giving Chrome a hand here, whether the claims are true or not. If you’re interested in giving it a shot, the extension is available now.

