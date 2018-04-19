9to5Toys Lunch Break: Twelve South Headphone Stand $50, ecobee4 Thermostat $199, Daydream VR $50, more

- Apr. 19th 2018 10:44 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Pick up Twelve South’s Fermata Headphone Charging Stand for $50, an all-time low

The ecobee4 Assistant-enabled Wi-Fi Thermostat falls to $199 (Reg. $249)

Enter the world of VR w/ the Google Daydream headset: $49 (Reg. up to $99)

Score a new 32GB Apple TV 4K with these deals from $105 shipped

Latest iTunes movie sale includes $1 HD rentals, comedies under $8, more from $5

Behind the Screens: Stephen’s health-oriented standing desk + weather monitor setup

MORE NEW DEALS:

Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi LED Dimmer Switch: $40 shipped (Reg. $50)

Moshi Car Vent Mount $24, USB-C Car Charger $32, & 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable $16

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Best Buy and Amazon team up to offer Fire TV Edition, an exclusive new take on smart TVs

Our favorite unique baby and toddler accessories under $15 at Amazon

Herman Miller unveils new Cosm task chair with fresh colors, sleek design

