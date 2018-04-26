OnePlus offers a glimpse of the ‘Avengers’ edition OnePlus 6, confirms May 17th launch

The marketing train for the OnePlus 6 has been going for the past couple of weeks, and today the company is offering up another teaser for the special “Avengers” edition of the OnePlus 6, as well as giving us a launch date…

It’s well-known at this point that OnePlus is working with Marvel to produce a special edition of the OnePlus 6 with an “Avengers” theme to celebrate the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. Today, another teaser for the phone has given us a brief glimpse of the upcoming device.

The mere 15-second video doesn’t show off much of the phone itself, instead giving us a bunch of footage from the movie. What we do get, though, is a view of the front of the phone with the screen turned off, with a notch up top as expected.

The video also teases a carbon fiber texture. It’s unclear if this is related to the phone, as OnePlus just confirmed it was a glass build, but perhaps we’re getting some variants on that as hinted at by previous leaks.

Regardless of what the phone looks like, the video does confirm an important date – May 17th. Just a day after the phone’s announcement, OnePlus will apparently have this special edition available for sale. Since this “Avengers” variant is only being released in India, it will remain an Amazon exclusive there as well.