Alphabet Scoop 007: Beautiful & familiar new Gmail, ‘Material Design 2’ cometh, RIP Play Music?

This week, we talk about the brand new Gmail that’s rolling out to millions of people and how it’s both hugely new and very familiar, we explain what’s going on with Material Design and our thoughts on it, and dive into what might be happening with the Play brand and Play Music as Google pushes forward with its new YouTube Music service.

Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.

https://9to5google.files.wordpress.com/2018/04/alphabet-scoop-007.mp3

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Hosts:

Links:

Feedback?

New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Friday and published on Saturday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!