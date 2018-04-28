Alphabet Scoop 007: Beautiful & familiar new Gmail, ‘Material Design 2’ cometh, RIP Play Music?

This week, we talk about the brand new Gmail that’s rolling out to millions of people and how it’s both hugely new and very familiar, we explain what’s going on with Material Design and our thoughts on it, and dive into what might be happening with the Play brand and Play Music as Google pushes forward with its new YouTube Music service.
- Google launches Gmail web revamp w/ new UI, snoozing, Smart Reply, and confidential mode
- Hands-on: Refreshed Material Design is the delightful cornerstone of the new, smarter Gmail [Gallery]
- ‘Snooze’ rolling out to Gmail for Android, but with an unintuitive UI
- Google bar in G Suite redesigned to include app logo/name, tweaked company branding
- Google Tasks is a new standalone to-do app for Android, integrates w/ Gmail and Calendar
- With its future in question, Google says Inbox is a ‘great product’ for ‘specific workflows’
- What exactly is this so-called ‘Material Design 2,’ and what will it look like?
- Google Chrome Canary reveals new ‘refreshed’ Material Design look [Gallery]
- Google app testing more ‘Material Design 2,’ redesigned bottom bar, & ‘Collections’ [Gallery]
- This is the ‘Material Design 2’ revamp of Google Account settings in Play services [Gallery]
- Google updates I/O 2018 app w/ latest Material Design stylings, simplified navigation [Gallery]
- As new YouTube ‘Remix’ streaming service nears, Google unsurprisingly killing Play Music
- Google follows Apple & Samsung in switching to water pistol for the gun emoji
- Snapchat Spectacles 2 launch today with photos, water resistance & more [Video]
- Google Assistant can remember podcast progress across devices, Google talks about its podcast strategy
- Google could eventually use audio & podcasts as results for searches
- Google looking at AI, transcription to search, analyze, and instantly translate podcasts
- YouTube Kids adding human curated channel collections, more parental restrictions
