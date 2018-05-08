Chrome OS adds Linux app support to allow Android, web development on Chromebook

Just before I/O 2018, Chrome OS gained support for Linux apps in the experimental Canary channel. At the Developer Keynote today, Google officially framed the decision as allowing for Android and web development right on the devices that have long and increasingly begun to run these apps.

Nintendo Switch

It’s not just about access to technology, it’s also about access to the tools that create it. And that’s why we’re equipping developers with more tools on Chromebooks.

This development platform is especially ideal given the increasing number of touch-enabled Chromebooks and other large-screened devices.

Linux on Chrome OS runs as a virtual machine that was specifically designed from scratch for Chromebooks. As such, code editors completely integrate with Chrome features like seconds-long start-up times, just like any Android or web app.

Other features include Linux app launching from app icons, movable windows, and how files can be opened directly from apps. There is also Google Cloud integration from the command line.

Support for Linux will enable you to create, test and run Android and web app for phones, tablets and laptops all on one Chromebook. Run popular editors, code in your favorite language and launch projects to Google Cloud with the command-line. Everything works directly on a Chromebook.

The first preview of Linux apps on Chrome OS is launching on the Pixelbook.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: