OnePlus 6 goes on sale as first update lets you hide the notch and adds May security patch

The OnePlus 6 went official just a few days ago and today, sales have officially opened for the company’s latest flagship.

Starting out with a price of $529, the OnePlus 6 is available now in its “Mirror Black” finish with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. For $579, though, you’ll have the option of picking up the “Midnight Black” matte colorway as well, in either case with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also the option to pick up the fully loaded 8GB/256GB variant for $629.

In case you missed it, the OnePlus 6 arrives with a Snapdragon 845, 6.28-inch AMOLED display, and an improved camera setup. Overall, it’s a really solid phone, so if you’re interested, be sure to pull the trigger as OnePlus tends to run out of initial stock quickly.

Along with the launch of sales, the company is also pushing out the first software update for the OnePlus 6. This update to Oxygen OS, available now for some users, delivers a few key changes. These include May’s security update, which is great to see right off the bat, as well as some last-minute fixes for the camera and other apps.

Most notably, though, this update delivers the “hide the notch” feature which OnePlus previously promised would be added to the phone. While early users and reviewers didn’t get a chance to try that out, it definitely looks like buyers will have it as soon as they’ve set up the phone.

