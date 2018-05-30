Google will reportedly source LG Display for notched Pixel 3 XL OLED panel

Google’s Pixel 2 XL is still one of our favorite smartphones of all time, but its Achilles’ heel is absolutely the display. Over time Google’s quality control got better, but the LG-made OLED panel in that device was largely a disaster. Now, though, a report claims that Google is once again planning to source LG for its next flagship.

The best gifts for Android users

We’re still several months away from the debut of Google’s Pixel 3 family of smartphones, but leaks are slowly trickling out this week. Just the other day we caught our first possible glimpse of what to expect from the design thanks to a set of leaked screen protectors.

The internet quickly flew into a rage because the larger Pixel 3 XL allegedly adopted the notch according to this “leak,” which has been prevalent throughout the Android ecosystem for the past few months. Now, another report is possibly backing up Google’s use of a notch.

A Korean publication with no established track record in Google and one we’ve never cited before, Digital Daily (translated), reports today that Google is partnering with LG Display to source a new notched display for one of its upcoming smartphones. The report doesn’t give us any specific detail on the display’s size or resolution, but it does mention that LG is expecting a volume that will “not be much different from the previous one.”

The report goes on to mention the costs associated with using a notched display panel, stating that notched LCDs, like the one on the LG G7 ThinQ, can cost as much as a standard OLED display, while notched OLED panels can be up to 25% more expensive compared to standard ones.

Of course, this should all be taken with a huge grain of salt. The publication itself doesn’t have much of a track record, as mentioned, and there’s no clear evidence pointing toward this being true just yet.

9to5Google’s Take

Opting to use LG Display for OLED panels yet again would certainly be an interesting gamble for Google. The Pixel 2 XL faced harsh criticism at launch, and even down to today, regarding its sub-par display while the Samsung-made panel on the smaller Pixel 2 faced no such trouble. What’s especially concerning is that, if this report is true, Google would be using what would be the first mass-market notched OLED panel. Fingers crossed I guess?

What do you think of Google potentially sourcing LG for its Pixel 3 XL display? Drop a comment below and let us know!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: