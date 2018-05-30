These Google Pixel 3 XL renders based on the sketchy screen protector leak are gorgeous

As I wrote yesterday, it’s amazing to see how the leak of a couple alleged screen protectors on Weibo can light a fire of crazy speculation and hours of analysis and render work. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those of us that like to imagine what these forthcoming Pixel phones might look like are these renders, one of which shared today by an artist is perhaps the most gorgeous we’ve seen so far.

The images you see above and below come from PhoneDesigner on Behance, who’s done several similar projects in years past. One of those was before the launch of the original Pixel, actually — and of course those ended up looking absolutely nothing like the real thing.

In this case, he’s pretty straightforward about what these renders are based on: “The front with the huge notch based on leaks and the back is my own interpretation. So please judge me only for the back,” he wrote on his Twitter profile.

Regardless, they look like a fairly realistic take on something Google might do. The edges and back look to borrow a lot from the Pixel 2 XL design, there’s a lovely orange lock button as we saw this year, and this does a pretty good job of capturing the subtle curve on the edge of the glass.

As mentioned, all of this speculation is based on a pair of screen protectors shared by a random Weibo user early this week, so I wouldn’t put much trust in any of the renders or speculation that comes before we have more substantial confirmation (although a report from a Korean publication with no Google track record does seem to corroborate that there will be a notched Pixel 3).

9to5Google’s Take

Am I a fan of the notch + chin design? Absolutely not. Do we even have substantial evidence that Google is going with this design? Absolutely not. But are these renders beautiful regardless? Yes.

What do you think of these renders?

