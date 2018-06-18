Acer’s Chromebook Spin 15 is now available for pre-order for $450

Late last month, Acer announced several new Chromebooks including the Chromebook 15 Spin, one of the largest Chromebooks we’ve seen thus far. Slated for a July release, the Chromebook Spin 15 is now available for pre-order directly from Acer.

As a recap, the Chromebook Spin 15 features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen, a 360-degree hinge that allows the computer to be used in tablet, tent, or display mode, Intel Pentium N4200 CPU, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of built-in memory.

As this machine was primarily made to be used for casual use cases and media watching, those aren’t the craziest specs in a Chromebook, but the Spin 15 does offer premium touches such as dual upward-facing speakers and a Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad for smoother navigation. Additionally, the Chromebook has a USB-C port on each side of the device, two accompanying USB-A 3.0 ports, and a microSD card reader.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering the Chromebook Spin 15, you can do so from Acer’s website for $449.99. With it already showing up on the company’s website, we should see it hit other online retailers like Amazon soon.

