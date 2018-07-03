Google names top Android Excellence apps and games for Q3 2018

With the Android Excellence program last year, Google replaced the Editors’ Choice section of the Play Store. Focused on editorial curation and lists, this quarterly collection highlights the best Android apps, games, and experiences, with the latest July 2018 edition now available.

Android Excellence is separated into two collections for apps and games, with the following factors taken into consideration during selection:

The new collections will showcase apps and games that deliver incredible user experiences on Android, use many of our best practices, and have great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization.

July’s update features 14 apps, with highlights including the well-known and recently acquired Pocket Casts, as well as several education and learning apps. On the gaming front, there are 7 puzzle and multiplayer experiences.

This diverse group of apps and games is recognized for their high quality, great user experience, and strong technical performance. Whether you’re interested in learning meditation or a new language, or are looking for a game about butterflies or warships, we’re excited to dive in to these new collections.

The two lists can be directly viewed in the Play Store.

New Android Excellence apps

New Android Excellence games

Beelinguapp

BTFIT

Fortune City

Letras.mus.br

LingoDeer

Memrise

PicsArt

Pocket Casts

ShareTheMeal

The Mindfulness App

Tokopedia

Trello

VivaReal

Wynk Music

Animal Crossing™: Pocket Camp

Cash, Inc.

Flutter: Starlight

Shadow Fight 3

Shadowgun Legends

War Heroes

World of Warships Blitz

