YouTube removes Alex Jones’ channel for violating its community guidelines

Not long after Apple kicked things off by pulling the plug on Alex Jones’ podcasts, Facebook followed suit with removing several of his brand pages. Now, YouTube has removed the Alex Jones channel from its site for “violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.”

Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!

Jones’ primary YouTube channel accounted for most of his subscribers, but YouTube has also banned the InfoWars YouTube page.

“All users agree to comply with our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines when they sign up to use YouTube. When users violate these policies repeatedly, like our policies against hate speech and harassment or our terms prohibiting circumvention of our enforcement measures, we terminate their accounts,” Google said in a statement to CNBC.

While some argue that Alex Jones has gotten away with countless policy violations without proper action being taken, Google says that the final straw was simply an attempt to circumvent a ban on livestreaming. Pages with a strike against them are no longer allowed to livestream for 90 days, YouTube said, but Jones continued livestreaming on other channels.

The suspension comes amidst a much broader stand against Jones’ content on online content distribution platforms. Spotify removed Jones’ podcasts last week, and Facebook and Apple took strong stances against his content this week citing policy violations. Meanwhile, Twitter has said that as of now Alex Jones hasn’t broken its content policies.