Bloomberg: Google Pixel 3 to launch on October 9th at NYC event

Thanks to a flood of recent leaks, the hype is at its highest point yet leading up to Google’s next Pixel smartphone launch. Now, according to a new report, that launch might end up just a little bit later than we thought…

In a report today about Apple’s upcoming iPhones (more on that from 9to5Mac), Bloomberg mentions that Google is planning an NYC-based media event for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launch. Previously, Google has had hardware events like this in San Francisco to launch the Pixel and the Pixel 2 alongside other hardware ventures.

Purportedly set for October 9th, it’s a bit later than previous years. Previous rumors pointed to another October 4th event, but Bloomberg says Google’s launch will take place “about a month” after Apple’s event. Google has declined to comment on this report, but given Bloomberg’s track record, this is likely what Google does have planned.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google also plans to debut new Pixel phones on Oct. 9 at a media event in New York City, other people familiar with the plans said. A Google spokeswoman declined to comment.

Of course, we’re still expecting Google to unveil the widely leaked Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 3 at this event, as well as a few other devices. Those include a second-generation Pixelbook, a new set of Pixel Buds, and a Wear OS-powered Pixel Watch.

