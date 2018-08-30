ZTE Axon 9 Pro brings top specs and a notch, heading to Europe for €649

ZTE caught the attention of the industry last October with its unique, foldable Axon M smartphone. Now, the company is going the opposite direction of unique with a new phone that looks like many of the other notch & chin offerings in the Android space today.

There’s not all that much interesting to say about the phone. It has all the top-of-the-line and yet run-of-the-mill Android specs you’d expect from phones announced at IFA 2018, and comes at a price tag that sits between the lower-priced Pocophone and OnePlus offerings, and the true $1,000 flagships of the day.

Here’s your full spec sheet:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

6.21-inch AMOLED display

12MP and 20MP rear camera sensors

20MP front camera sensor

6GB of RAM

128GB of storage

Android 8.1 Oreo

4,000mAh battery

USB-C connector

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that the phone is not coming to the US. If you live in Europe, you should expect to see it shipping and on store shelves sometime in September for €649.

The Verge has a gallery of photos for your perusal: