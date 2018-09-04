Samsung may add an option to disable Bixby key on Galaxy Note 9 this month

While Samsung’s hardware keeps getting better and better, its past few flagships have had the annoying tidbit of an added Bixby key underneath the volume rocker. On the Note 9, it can’t be disabled, but that may change soon.

On the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9, it’s pretty easy to disable the Bixby key since Samsung’s software offers an easy way to do so. Since that key is placed directly under the volume buttons, it can end up being pressed a lot by mistake, so having the option to easily disable it is handy. Samsung mysteriously didn’t offer that on the Note 9 at launch, but apparently, it’s coming back in the next few weeks.

A tweet from Samsung Germany (via SamMobile) reveals that the company is working on updating the Galaxy Note 9 with an option to turn off the Bixby key. It’s unclear exactly when that update will be available, but the tweet says it should be available by the end of September. The language used does make it seem like this may not be the same option as seen on the Galaxy S9, but either way, we’re glad to see that Samsung is paying attention. Hopefully, the company actually pulls through on this.

Hi Max, we are working on it. Deactivation of the Bixby button on lock screen should return until end of September. ^JB — Samsung Deutschland (@SamsungDE) September 3, 2018

