Google Podcasts appears to be rolling out Chromecast support

Google finally launched its own podcast player, Google Podcasts, earlier this year. The app is pretty barebones, but seems to be adding features all the time. Now, it appears that Chromecast support is rolling out.

Spotted by an Android Police reader, Google appears to be rolling out Chromecast support for Podcasts at least in a limited rollout. We’ve not noted this option on any of our devices, but it does seem to be rolling out in a limited capacity.

Like many other apps, the Cast button in Podcasts appears on the top right portion of the display. Once pressed, you’ll get the option to throw the audio feed to a local Chromecast device including your TV, a set of speakers, and more. Notably, pressing the Cast button while a podcast is casting brings up audio controls as well.

Adding Chromecast support is a pretty simple addition, but one that is also very welcome for many users. Podcasts slowly continues to improve itself as a podcast platform with additions like this and the recent Android Auto support. Hopefully, this trend of adding features will continue.

