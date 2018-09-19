Google Pixel 3 teaser page for Japan gets a new URL, minor updates

A Japanese “Coming Soon” teaser popped up on the web late last week, hinting at some Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL color variants (“mint”, “white”, and “black”). Then, code found within the site hinted at a fourth, pinkish variant. Now, the page has been updated to explicitly reference the “Google Pixel,” and a sign-up box to get updates to your email has been added.

Not only has the look of the site gotten a refresh, it’s also at a new URL. The teaser site was previously located at comingsoon2018jp.withgoogle.com, but now resides at (and is redirected to) pixeljp.withgoogle.com.

Another interesting change is that the “pink” theme we mentioned earlier this week is now completely gone. It was only partially there in the first place (accompanying Javascript was missing), but if you manually enabled it, it would change the background of the page to a pinkish-red color.

Roughly translated, the new subheading under the Google Pixel logo is “A new smartphone is coming.” and “We will deliver the latest information on Google Pixel as soon as possible.”

Be sure to check out our roundup of almost everything we know about the Google Pixel 3. The new smartphones from Google will pack wireless charging, improved cameras, the Snapdragon 845 system on a chip and an Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB of RAM. Both will launch with Android 9 Pie.

The Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL will launch at Google’s annual “Made by Google” event on October 9th in New York City. Google plans to hold a concurrent event in Paris as well.

Dylan contributed to this article

