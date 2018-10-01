October security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live

Android 9 Pie launched two months ago and is today receiving its second update with the October security patch. A number of Google Pixel and Pixel 2 bugs are also addressed in this update including one related to fast charging and Android Auto.

There are 23 issues resolved in the October security patch dated 2018-10-01 and 3 for 2018-10-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

As usual, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues. The company cited in its 2017 year in review of Android security that 30% more devices are getting patches compared to the prior year.

Meanwhile, the dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists no security fixes, but 4 functional updates. The patch addresses a fast charging issue on the original Pixel devices, while the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL benefit from improved Android Auto stability. Meanwhile, all devices will get “Modified Call Screening behavior when using Maps Navigation.”

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.

Android 9.0

Android 8.1

