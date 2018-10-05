Latest Google Pixel 3 XL leak shows off refreshed retail packaging

There have been a tremendous number of leaks around Google’s latest smartphones, but specifically around the Pixel 3 XL. Now, we’re getting another leak, this time showing off the Pixel 3 XL retail box.

Thanks to a Facebook page, we’re getting our first look at the Pixel 3 XL retail box. This is one of the few aspects of the phone that hasn’t leaked before today, and it doesn’t really show much of a change in design from last year’s Pixel phones.

The new design for the Pixel 3 XL retail box shares the same basic idea as the Pixel 2 before it, showing the phone itself on the front. There’s also a two-tone design, the Pixel 3 XL name, and the Google “G” logo.

Google is showing the phone from the backside in this shot as well, this time with a straightforward look at the phone versus the angled approach on the Pixel 2. This takes it back to the design of the original Pixel’s packaging which you can see in our unboxing.

Unfortunately, we can’t see any other angles of the Pixel 3 XL retail box in these latest leaked shots. There are plenty of close-ups of the notched display and matte glass back, though.

Google is set to debut the Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 3 on October 9th at an event in New York City. Both devices are also confirmed to go up for pre-order that same day.

Update: Another leaked images from Unwire.HK also shows off what is presumably this same unit’s packaging, but this time unboxed. We can see the Pixel 3 XL retail box yet again but also with all of the accessories. As noted in previous unboxings, there’s a quick switch adapter, USB-C charger, headphone jack adapter, and this time also a pair of USB-C earbuds.

