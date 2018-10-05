Alphabet Scoop 027: Made by Google 2018 Expectations & Predictions [Livestream]

This week we talk about next week’s Made by Google 2018 event, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Google Home Hub, Google Pixel Slate, Google Pixelbook 2, Google Pixel Stand, Chromecast, and more.
Kicking off at 3 ET.
Hosts:
Links:
Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL
- Google confirms Pixel 3 pre-orders opening October 9th, again teases its arrival and colors
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leak out in rumored pink ‘Sand’ color ahead of launch
- Google teases ‘Active Edge’ for Pixel 3 in quirky teaser video for Japan [Video]
- Google pokes fun at ‘Pixel Ultra’ with ‘mini Pixel’ that some would actually buy
- Google Pixel 3: What the 9to5Google team is looking forward to most [Video]
Google Home Hub
- Google Home Mini is now available in a minty blue ‘Aqua’ color
- Google Home Hub: Everything we know about Google’s new Smart Display so far
- Hands-on: Google Home Mini’s new ‘Aqua’ colorway is more like… ‘Kinda Cyan’ [Gallery]
Google Pixel Slate & Pixelbook 2
- [Update: More models] Google Pixel Slate benchmark reveals Core i7, 16GB RAM, and other specs
- Google Pixel Slate, aka ‘Nocturne’, may support dual-booting Windows 10
- Google Pixel Slate: Everything we know about Google’s new flagship convertible tablet so far
Chromecast, Pixel Buds, and more
- [Update: More photos] Third-generation Chromecast hardware leaks, shows refreshed design w/ Google logo
- 3rd-generation Chromecast leaks again as part of Google ‘Smart TV kit’
More stories this week:
- Google’s Project Stream will let you play ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ in Chrome
- LG Watch W7 is the first hybrid Wear OS watch w/ mechanical hands, 100-day battery, $450
- LG V40 ThinQ goes official w/ 6.4-inch notched display, thinner bezels, five cameras
- Review: Thoughts on the iPhone XS Max from a longtime Android user [Video]
- Google hid an elaborate text adventure Easter Egg in Google Search
