OnePlus 6T will go on sale November 6th following its launch

Just yesterday, it was confirmed that OnePlus would launch its next flagship on October 30th. Today, the company has confirmed the OnePlus 6T release date for November 6th.

Following the October 30th launch event in New York City, the OnePlus 6T will go on sale exactly a week later on November 6th (via The Verge). This shouldn’t really come as a surprise, as OnePlus typically starts official sales with this sort of timeline. Presumably, pre-orders will be open the day of the event with shipping and deliveries also starting on the OnePlus 6T release date.

If you’ve missed the various leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 6T is expected to be a refinement on the OnePlus 6 which was launched earlier this year. That device has been one of the company’s most successful devices to date, and it’s also managed to score top marks in various reviews.

Following the OnePlus 6T release date, the company hopes to beat that out with a refined product that includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, bigger battery, and a smaller “waterdrop” notch on the larger screen.

Of course, it’s not all good news. Many OnePlus fans are still up in arms regarding the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack. It was ditched to make room for the new optic fingerprint sensor and the bigger battery. Now, the OnePlus 6T release date will end up being the day the headphone jack officially dies for OnePlus.

