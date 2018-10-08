OnePlus 6T will launch on October 30th at an NYC event

While previous rumors pointed to an earlier launch date, OnePlus has taken to the web today to confirm the date of the OnePlus 6T launch event. Come October 30th, the company will launch its latest flagship smartphone.

Revealed on Twitter this morning, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 6T launch event will happen on October 30th. This is a bit later than the October 17th date many were expecting, but it should also give the phone a bit of breathing room considering how many other launches are happening this month.

The OnePlus 6T launch event will be in New York City much like the company’s OnePlus 5T launch, as well as Google’s Pixel 3 event tomorrow. The event will be live-streamed the day of, and things kick off at 11 am EST at Pier 36.

For fans able to attend the event in person, they’ll be able to try out the new phone for themselves, as well as taking home “exclusive memorabilia” and a pair of Bullets Wireless headphones. Tickets are open for booking right now.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to make a few key improvements over the OnePlus 6, primarily switching to an in-display fingerprint sensor and thinning out the notch. Other improvements include a larger battery, but one notable downgrade in the eyes of many is the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

