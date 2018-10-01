Official-looking OnePlus 6T renders show off ‘waterdrop’ notch and ‘Midnight Black’ finish

The OnePlus 6T is one of many smartphones we’re expecting to land in October. Today, the first official-looking press renders of the latest OnePlus device have hit the web, giving us our best look yet at the new hardware…

Thanks to the accelerated release schedule that OnePlus uses, we’re getting the OnePlus 6T just a few months after the OnePlus 6. Despite that, though, this phone looks to pack some major improvements into a familiar design. As with the 6, these press renders (via WinFuture) help confirm the return of the “Mirror Black” and matte “Midnight Black” finishes on the glass design. We can also see the removal of the rear fingerprint sensor which has already been confirmed to have been replaced with an in-display sensor.

More notably in this leak, though, is a look at the “waterdrop” notch. Of course, we caught a glimpse at this design thanks to some CAD-based renders as well as the OPPO R17, but this leak cements what the new notch is going to look like. It’s clearly much shorter and thinner compared to the notch on the OnePlus 6, and that’s certainly welcome.

We can also clearly see in these images that there’s a small slit above the front-facing camera which houses the earpiece speaker. Presumably, the OnePlus 6T houses other sensors such as the ambient light sensor around the camera and inside of the slim top bezel.

We already know that the OnePlus 6T is going to house a larger battery, a larger OLED display, and remove the headphone jack as well. On top of that, though, this should be a device largely similar to the OnePlus 6. Currently, it’s expected that we’ll see an official reveal on October 17th.

