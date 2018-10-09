Google Pixel 3 hits Verizon website ahead of launch, confirms basically everything

Google’s Pixel 3 has been leaking out basically non-stop for the past few months, and today just hours ahead of the official reveal, that’s not stopping. Now, Verizon’s website has put up a full page about Google’s new phones and it confirms basically everything.

Verizon’s Pixel 3 landing page (since deleted) focuses in mainly on the primary selling points of the device, with the cameras, of course, being front and center. The page confirms that, once again, Google will be offering free, full-resolution, unlimited Google Photos storage for Pixel 3 owners. This time around, that offer will run through January 31st, 2022. This bit also confirms some of the features we exclusively reported on last night.

Get everyone in the picture with wide-angle selfies—no selfie stick required. Snap portraits like a pro with Portrait Mode. Capture smiles, not blinks, for a great photo every time. And save all your favorite moments with free, unlimited photo storage.

Further, the page touches on the battery life saying that it “lasts all day.” This also confirms wireless charging and fast wireless charging. The page even confirms that the phones will support 10W wireless charging speeds with the Pixel Stand. Other features mentioned on this page include Google Assistant and Active Edge, Digital Wellbeing’s “Shush” mode, Google Lens, AR Stickers, and some of the Pixel Stand features as well.

Much more than wireless charging. Introducing Google Pixel Stand. Use one-touch shortcuts, or just your voice, to check your schedule and commute time, adjust the temperature, and turn off the lights.

Other interesting tidbits here include a mention of Pixel Buds, but specifically the original Pixel Buds. Despite previous reports, it looks like Pixel Buds 2 aren’t coming later today. There’s also a quick look at Google’s new Pixel 3 cases including a special blue color that we’ve never seen.

Lastly, a new calling feature we’ve been tracking makes an appearance. This feature apparently screens unwanted spam calls and uses the Assistant to help you avoid those callers in the future.

Screen spam, scams, and other nuisance calls. Get real-time transcription and block unwanted callers so you’ll never hear from them again.

