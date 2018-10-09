Last-minute leaks: Pixel 3 Verizon & EU pricing, Pixel Stand pre-order, cases, Google Home Hub confirmed

A mere two hours before Made by Google 2018 is set to kickoff, there are a number of leaks involving a handful of products we expect to see today. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL get further pricing details, while the Google Store has officially confirmed the Home Hub.

Possible Pixel 3 Pricing Leaks

We’ve seen Canadian and British pricing over the last week for the Pixel 3, and now US and European pricing are joining the frame. Stateside, Verizon suggests that the Pixel 3 will start at $799, with the carrier also offering a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) offer.

There is some confusion on whether the suggested price point is in reference to the smaller or larger flagship. As The Verge points out, Verizon’s BOGO deals are usually in reference to the entry-level device, suggesting the 64GB Pixel 3.

Meanwhile, as other carriers have suggested, the Pixel Stand will be this year’s pre-order gift.

On the other side of the Atlantic, a French retailer has posted pricing (via Frandroid) for all four devices. The Pixel 3 starts at €859 for the 64GB and €959 for 128GB. The Pixel 3 XL allegedly starts at €959, while the 128GB maxes out at €1059.

‘Google My Case’

On the accessories front, a “Google My Case” program might launch for the Pixel 3 (via Android Headlines). The name is suggestive of customizable cases that might not be all too different from the current Live Case program where users can upload an image for the case’s rear or select from other artwork.

Google Home Hub confirmed on Google Store

Lastly, for the moment, the Google Store has officially confirmed the Google Home Hub via way of the Chromecast Ultra page. As is standard, a deal is offering $25 off when users buy the premium Chromecast and Assistant Smart Display. (via Android Police)

