159: Pixel 3 teardown, pre-orders shipping, $50 Store credit | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a handful of Pixel 3 stories. A Google Pixel 3 XL teardown by iFixit confirmed that Samsung is indeed supplying the Pixel 3’s display, Pixel 3 shot an Eminem music video, and more.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Google Pixel 3 XL teardown confirms Samsung AMOLED display, gives peek at Titan M chip
- Google Pixel 3 shot most of Eminem’s ‘Venom’ music video on the Empire State Building
- Some Google Pixel 3 pre-orders have already started shipping to customers
- Google offering $50 store credit with Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL pre-orders
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!