Google pilots Applied Computing Series w/ free machine learning intensive for students

With the Machine Learning Crash Course earlier this year, Google published its internal boot camp to expose AI to everyone. The company is now partnering with colleges across the U.S. to teach machine learning to students that have already taken computer and data science courses.

These kinds of programs for the tech industry are somewhat self-serving and try to correct recent trends that show a decreased talent pool for data science and machine learning, despite the immense interest.

But as the field of data science is rapidly growing, workforce projections show that there isn’t enough new talent to meet increasing demand for these roles, especially in machine learning. Given the nationwide scarcity of computer science faculty, we’ve been thinking about how to give students a hands-on computer science education, without CS PHD educators.

Led by Google for Education, the company’s solution is called the Applied Computing Series (ACS) which involves two college-level introductory computer science and data science courses, followed by a machine learning intensive.

The Series will help students understand how to use the best available tools to manipulate and understand data and then solve critical business problems.

The 10-week intensive is for students that have already taken introductory CS classes, with Google noting that it should prepare them “for opportunities as data engineers, technical program managers, or data analysts in industries ranging from healthcare to insurance to entertainment and media.” Open to any U.S. college student that has taken equivalent classes, sign-ups are open here.

Through partnerships with colleges and universities, we provide industry-relevant content and projects; and colleges and universities provide experienced faculty to lead in-class project work and provide coaching for students.

The broader ACS is currently live at eight schools across the country, with Google also opening sign-ups for interested universities: Adrian College, Agnes Scott College, Bay Path University, Heidelberg University, Holy Names University, Lasell College, SUNY Buffalo State, and Sweet Briar College.

