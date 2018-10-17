RED Hydrogen One infographic leaks full specs, design and features

The Red Hydrogen One remained a mystery for a long period. Who is the target market? How will it differentiate itself as a device first and camera system secondly? Well at the very least thanks to a leak courtesy of Instagram, the entire device has been seemingly laid bare.

Announced well over a year ago, this is one of the most complete leaks of the device, which we had the chance to go hands-on with earlier this year. Beyond this, very little was known about the internals — until now.

RED Hydrogen One Apearance

Retaining the exact same look and feel, the device includes a few of Red’s core technologies in the form of the H4V holographic video and still image capturing systems. Whilst the main event round front is the 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel H4V Leia holographic display.

A3D surround sound speakers flank the display — so no edge-to-edge goodness here — which will literally be music to some users ears.

Battery life hopefully won’t even be a consideration thanks to a simply huge 4500mAh battery. USB Type-C will be included as standard, which is pretty much par for the course at this point in 2018.

We already knew that the Red Hydrogen One would utilize the Snapdragon 835 chipset, but now we know that 6GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD card expandable storage comes as standard.

Red Hydrogen One Camera

Now the cameras will hopefully be the main event with the Red Hydrogen One, up front you’ll find dual 8.3-megapixel cameras. Round back the camera module — that looks similar to that found on Motorola devices — plays host to dual 12.3-megapixel sensors that are capable of capturing holographic video and still images.

A dedicated shutter button and grippy sides should really help the avid camera user, after all, this is a smartphone made by a predominantly camera-first company. Modules will hopefully give Red camera enthusiasts with deep pockets the ability to add more video and photo-taking capabilities to the device.

We’re still left in the dark as to when the Red Hydrogen One will actually release. After confirmation that we will see the device coming to AT&T and Verizon, it seems we’re still in for a wait to see the device ship.

