OnePlus pop-up shops will allow fans to get the OnePlus 6T a week early

OnePlus is offering eager fans the opportunity to be one of the very first to own the OnePlus 6T with a series of pop-up shops opening across the globe on Wednesday, October 31st. This directly follows the OnePlus 6T keynote in New York on October 29th — which was pushed forward thanks to Apple.

Over 1,000 fans have already purchased tickets to the live unveiling in New York, but this series of pop-up stores will allow those globally to see the device up close, get a feel for the new handset and buy the device before it goes on general sale.

Rumored OnePlus 6T specs:

6.4-inch AMOLED display (2340 x 1080 pixels / 91.5% screen-to-body ratio / 19.5:9 aspect ratio)

128GB / 256GB internal storage

Snapdragon 845 CPU

8GB RAM

3700mAh battery

In-display fingerprint reader

OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Those attending will also get a chance to meet OnePlus team members whilst checking out the much-leaked device which will no doubt be popular with the OnePlus community.

Are you ready to pop-up and meet the #OnePlus6T? Here's what you can expect when you visit a Pop-up event near you. https://t.co/658KBsx7XE pic.twitter.com/Lzx7hfGFY9 — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 23, 2018

Earlier this year, for the launch of the OnePlus 6, the company saw thousands attend similar pop-ups stores across the globe. This time around the company has upgraded the pop-up shop with bigger venues, more merchandise and exclusive products to see and buy. Limited edition gear includes everything from baseball caps, energy drinks, laptops sleeves, backpacks and more.

Where can I find a OnePlus 6T pop-up store?

In North America the OnePlus 6T pop-ups will land from 6:00 pm on 29th October in:

New York, Times Square, New York, NY 10036

In Europe the OnePlus 6T pop-ups will land from 12:00 pm BST / 1:00 pm CEST on 31st October in:

For a full global list please visit: www.oneplus.com/uk/6t-popups

