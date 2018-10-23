OnePlus pop-up shops will allow fans to get the OnePlus 6T a week early

OnePlus is offering eager fans the opportunity to be one of the very first to own the OnePlus 6T with a series of pop-up shops opening across the globe on Wednesday, October 31st. This directly follows the OnePlus 6T keynote in New York on October 29th — which was pushed forward thanks to Apple.
Over 1,000 fans have already purchased tickets to the live unveiling in New York, but this series of pop-up stores will allow those globally to see the device up close, get a feel for the new handset and buy the device before it goes on general sale.
Rumored OnePlus 6T specs:
- 6.4-inch AMOLED display (2340 x 1080 pixels / 91.5% screen-to-body ratio / 19.5:9 aspect ratio)
- 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- Snapdragon 845 CPU
- 8GB RAM
- 3700mAh battery
- In-display fingerprint reader
- OS: Android 9.0 Pie
Those attending will also get a chance to meet OnePlus team members whilst checking out the much-leaked device which will no doubt be popular with the OnePlus community.
Earlier this year, for the launch of the OnePlus 6, the company saw thousands attend similar pop-ups stores across the globe. This time around the company has upgraded the pop-up shop with bigger venues, more merchandise and exclusive products to see and buy. Limited edition gear includes everything from baseball caps, energy drinks, laptops sleeves, backpacks and more.
Where can I find a OnePlus 6T pop-up store?
In North America the OnePlus 6T pop-ups will land from 6:00 pm on 29th October in:
- New York, Times Square, New York, NY 10036
In Europe the OnePlus 6T pop-ups will land from 12:00 pm BST / 1:00 pm CEST on 31st October in:
- London – The Music Room, 26 South Molton Lane, Mayfair, W1K 5LF
- Berlin – Bechstein Supermarkt, Holzmarktstraße 66, 10179
- Milan – Torneria Tortona, Via Tortona, 32 – 20144
- Paris – Fnac, 26-30 Avenue des Ternes, 75017
- Amsterdam – Art’Otel Amsterdam, Prins Hendrikkade 33, 1012 TM
- Barcelona – Fnac, Centro Comercial El Triangle, Plaça de Catalunya, 4, 08002
- Madrid – Barrio de Salamanca, Calle de Montesa, 39
For a full global list please visit: www.oneplus.com/uk/6t-popups
