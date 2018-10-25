OnePlus 6T leak reveals new images, confirms specifications w/ 86% screen-to-body, Android Pie

We’re just a few short days from the debut of the OnePlus 6T, and ahead of the official launch details are still coming out. Today, thanks to a new set of leaks, we’ve got OnePlus 6T specs, new images, and more. Let’s dig in.

Courtesy of Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, a brand new collection of OnePlus 6T specs and several marketing images have appeared. First and foremost, let’s take a look at the leaked spec sheet. As expected, the OnePlus 6T is going to pack much more raw power compared to the OnePlus 6, but there are some key improvements.

If this official-looking spec sheet is to be believed, we’re looking at a phone with a 6.4-inch notched 19.5:9 display at 2340×1080. The device is 8.2mm thick, has 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 3,700 mAh battery as well. Further, it’s running Android 9 Pie out of the box as has been previously confirmed. Of course, a Snapdragon 845 is found under the hood,

There’s also a 16MP primary camera at f/1.7 and a 20MP secondary sensor also at f/1.7 on the rear of the phone. The front-facing camera is another 20MP sensor at f/1.7.

Alongside the new specs, today’s round of leaks also reveals more about the phone’s design. As previous leaks have shown off, there’s a much smaller notch on this device compared to the OnePlus 6, and there’s also no fingerprint sensor on the rear. Several of these marketing images also showcase the in-display fingerprint sensor. One image in particular also mentions that the OnePlus 6T has an 86% screen-to-body ratio. For comparison, the iPhone XS lands at roughly 83%.

OnePlus 6T is set to debut next week at an NYC event on October 29th. From there, we’re expecting the phone to go on sale in early November.

