Pie still absent in October distribution numbers, Oreo now 2nd most used version of Android

Almost three months after Android 9 Pie launched on the Pixel and Pixel 2, the latest version of Google’s operating system does not appear in the October distribution numbers. Meanwhile, Oreo is now the second most used version of Android.

After a few months of inconsistent releases, Google has settled on releasing Android distribution numbers later in the month rather than at the beginning. It does provide a better sampling of results for that month.

Released on August 6th to the Pixel and Pixel 2, Android 9 Pie is still not listed in the Android distribution numbers. Since then, the Essential Phone, OnePlus 6, and Nokia 7 Plus have bene upgraded. Hopefully, it will make an appearance next month, when more people receive the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Elsewhere, Oreo sees a jump with 8.0 at 14% from 13.4% and 8.1 at 7.5% from 5.8%. Combining for 21.5%, this 2.3 point increase makes Oreo the second most used version of Android, surpassing Marshmallow.

Nougat fell slightly to 28.1% from 29.3%, but is still the most popular release of the operating system. Marshmallow is at 21.3% and Lollipop at 17.9%. Rounding out the list is KitKat at 7.6% and Jelly Bean at 3%, while Ice Cream Sandwich is at .3% and Gingerbread at .2%

These numbers are compiled from Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period ending on October 26th.

