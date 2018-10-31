Hands-on: OnePlus 6 gets Nightscape and other OnePlus 6T features in OxygenOS Beta 6, how to install [Video]

We reported that the OnePlus 6 has already seen a multitude of add-ons that will also be found on the recently announced OnePlus 6T, music to the ears of OnePlus 6 owners. Nightscape, OnePlus’ version of Google’s Night Sight, is the most notable addition. We’ll have an in-depth test of Nightscape coming to our readers shortly.

While the changes are minor when compared to the previous beta update, there are some welcome additions. The navigation gestures get a much-needed tweak for a smoother experience, and there feels like more nuance and bounce when swiping up and scrolling within the open applications.

As we have mentioned, the new ‘About Phone’ section has been given a complete overhaul, and looks like no other ‘About’ screen in the Android space. It looks much more organized and includes a nice little thumbnail of your current device alongside a list of key system information.

The camera and gallery have had a few more notable improvements, the major inclusion being the addition of the recently announced Nightscape mode. This improves night photography by exposing the scene for slightly longer, therefore letting in more light and improving overall clarity.

Within the gallery, you can see more images and even swipe down when previewing a photo to return to the entire picture gallery. The animation follows the same methodology found within the slightly tweaked navigation gestures too.

What’s actually new?

System New navigation gestures Improved UI for About phone Updated Android security patch to 2018.11 Improvements for taking screenshot experience

Launcher New Google quick search box design

Camera Added Nightscape and Studio Lighting

Gallery Gallery smoother and improved zooming gesture and magnification



How to install OnePlus 6 Android Pie beta 6

While this update isn’t available to download just yet, one of the best things about beta updates is that you can upgrade directly from your device without needing to plug into a PC or Mac.

However, keep in mind before you dive into any upgrade that it means you won’t be able to downgrade without a full system wipe, so make sure you backup before diving in.

With that out the way, let’s go through the quick steps of how to install the Android Pie beta 6 on your OnePlus 6 device and some OnePlus 6T features today.

You’ll need the beta zip file from this link downloaded to your local storage. Move that file from your downloads folder to the root directory Head to the System Update section of your Settings menu and apply the local update. The wait for it to install. Your device will restart during this procedure.

Relatively simple, right? The entire process should take no longer than 20 minutes — internet connection speeds dependent. To get the update on your OnePlus 6, download this update now from OnePlus’ download page.

